2019 Easter attacks: Sri Lankan president assures justice for victims

Colombo, April 9 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured justice for the victims of the deadly 2019 Easter attacks.

In a message to mark Easter, Wickremesinghe on Saturday said that legal proceedings related to the Easter Sunday attacks are being processed independently and impartially, without any influence, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The necessary groundwork towards this end has been laid, to ensure justice for all the victims," the President's Media Division quoted Wickremesinghe as saying.

The president also pledged his unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of the country by preventing any recurrence of such heinous acts.

Over 260 people were killed in the suicide blasts in several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on April 21, 2019.

