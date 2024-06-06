2 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Gujarat's Junagadh

Junagadh, June 6 (IANS) Two people were killed and four others injured in a road accident involving a car and a motorcycle near Sonardi in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Thursday.

The incident took place when an uncontrolled car rammed into a roadside pipe, which impaled the vehicle.

The incident caused disruptions in the area as emergency services rushed to the scene to aid the victims.

Local authorities, including the Junagadh Police, are currently investigating the circumstances that led to this event.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was traveling at a high speed when it veered off the road and struck the pipe.

The impact was so severe that the pipe penetrated the car, leading to immediate fatalities and critical injuries to the passengers.

The injured were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police have taken steps to conduct an investigation, including forensic analyses to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain further details.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.