2 al-Shabab terrorists killed in blast in Kenya

Nairobi, Oct 4 (IANS) At least two al-Shabab logisticians were killed when a bomb they were assembling exploded at a village in Kenya's eastern county of Garissa, police said.

The police added the two were planting the improvised explosive device on the main supply route used by security agencies and other motorists when it went off.

The police said in a report that the security teams that responded to the scene found the badly mutilated bodies sprawled all over the place, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police added this indicates the terrorists are now attempting to deploy the explosives after a slight decline in attacks in September.

Such incidents are common in the area amid calls on the locals to raise the alarm whenever they witness the same.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab terrorists have been attacking places in eastern Kenya, especially in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties, after breaching security zones, which has left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

