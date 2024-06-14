'1986 Forever': Sushant's sister Shweta performs 'havan' for late actor on his death anniversary

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The elder sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput -- Shweta Singh Kirti, performed a havan on Friday in Bandra, Mumbai, to mark the fourth anniversary of her brother's death.

The visuals from the ceremony show a banner that reads, "Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-Forever Justice for SSR."

Shweta is seen wearing a white suit and performing the havan. The video also shows close ones of the family sitting for the pooja.

Earlier in the day, Shweta had pleaded with the authorities for the closure of Sushant's reportedly suicide case.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a throwback video of Sushant having fun with his four sisters.

Along with the video, she penned a heartfelt note: "Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don't know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth.”

The note further read: "I'm losing my patience and feel like giving up. But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask yourself: don't we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can't it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened?"

She ended the post, requesting, "PLEASE, I am requesting and pleading-help us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve. #sushantsinghrajput #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #4yearsofinjusticetosushant."

Sushant's former residence in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra is now owned by 'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma.

