18 ft-long python rescued from tea garden in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 10 (IANS) An 18 ft-long python was rescued by locals from a tea garden in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday, officials said.

Locals in the Balijuri tea garden saw the huge python and promptly alerted forest officials and environmentalists.

After learning of the situation, a team of forest officials arrived at the spot and, with the assistance of locals, saved the python.

Later, the python was released in the Suang Reserve Forest Area in Nagaon.

