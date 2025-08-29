148 Gujarat talukas receive heavy rainfall in 24 hours; Umarpada records 7.5 inches

Ahmedabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Wide parts of Gujarat were lashed by heavy showers in the last 24 hours, with rainfall reported in 148 talukas across the state. The highest rainfall was recorded in Umarpada of Surat district, which received 7.5 inches of rain, followed by Idar in Sabarkantha with 6 inches and Meghraj in Aravalli with 5 inches.

Other areas also saw significant downpour — Dehgam in Gandhinagar received 4 inches, Kwant in Chhota Udepur 3.5 inches, while Devgadhbaria (Dahod), Vyara (Tapi), and Jetpur Pavi (Chhota Udepur) each recorded around 3 inches.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 20 talukas received 2 to 2.5 inches of rain, while 30 talukas reported between 1 to 2.5 inches.

More than one inch of rainfall was registered in 41 talukas including Dediapada (Narmada), Uchhal (Tapi), Shehra (Panchmahal), Subir-Ahwa (Dang), Vijaynagar (Sabarkantha), Mandvi (Surat), Dolvan (Tapi), and Vaso (Kheda). Meanwhile, 91 talukas recorded less than an inch of rain.

Heavy showers were particularly concentrated in Saurashtra, North, and South Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of the state until September 3.

Gujarat has witnessed an uneven but above-normal rainfall trend this year, with heavy spells lashing several regions intermittently since June.

South Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra have recorded some of the heaviest showers, including cloudburst-like events, while North and Central Gujarat have seen moderate to heavy rainfall spread across multiple phases.

SEOC data show that most districts have crossed 70 to 80 per cent of their seasonal average by late August, with some talukas even surpassing their annual quota due to back-to-back heavy spells.

While over 90 talukas have received less than an inch of rain in the latest round, major pockets such as Surat, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Chhota Udepur have recorded exceptionally high rainfall, keeping reservoirs comfortably filled and easing agricultural concerns, though localised flooding has been reported in low-lying area.

