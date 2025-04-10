140 kg ganja seized in TN, accused arrested from Andhra Pradesh

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Around 140 kilograms of ganja, valued at several lakhs of rupees, was seized from a secluded area in Tamil Nadu's Anakaputhur on Thursday.

The seizure led to the arrest of a notorious drug smuggler from Andhra Pradesh. The accused was identified as Appala Naidu (20).

Naidu's accomplice, Rahman (28) and several drug dealers are currently absconding.

According to police sources, the contraband was procured in bulk from Odisha.

Naidu and Rahman had travelled to the forested foothills of Odisha, where they purchased the ganja directly from local cultivators. The harvested ganja was then dried, processed, and packed into small five-gram sachets, totaling 140 kilograms.

To evade detection, the smugglers avoided transporting the ganja directly by vehicle. Instead, local women carried the packets on their heads through dense forest areas and cashew plantations. These packets were then hidden near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border along various national highways, police sources said.

Once the ganja reached these hideouts, it was transported to Tamil Nadu and Kerala in cars.

To ensure safe passage, the smugglers deployed two men on motorbikes to serve as escort pilots - one riding ahead and the other following behind the ganja-laden vehicle, maintaining a buffer zone of about one kilometer. Upon entering Tamil Nadu, the initial escorts returned, and Appala Naidu assumed escort duties on a motorbike, while Rahman followed in the car carrying the contraband, the police sources said.

The drop-off took place in a remote, bushy patch in Anakaputhur, where the ganja was unloaded and concealed.

While Rahman fled the scene in the vehicle, Naidu stayed behind to guard the stash and coordinate with local wholesale and retail dealers.

However, acting on a tip-off, the Shankar Nagar Special Task Force conducted a swift and well-coordinated operation. They surrounded the area, apprehended Naidu, and seized the entire consignment.

Authorities also confiscated Naidu's mobile phone, which is now being examined to trace his network of contacts and potential clients across Chennai's suburbs.

The police are continuing their efforts to track down Rahman and other members of the distribution network.

The operation has drawn significant attention for exposing an elaborate and well-organised smuggling route stretching from the forests of Odisha to the outskirts of Chennai, complete with security escorts and logistical coordination.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.