14 years barefoot, a dream fulfilled: PM Modi meets devoted follower, places shoes on his feet

Chandigarh, April 14 (IANS) It was an emotional moment on Monday for Haryana resident Rampal Kashyap, who walked barefoot for 14 years with the sole aim of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister not only met him but also bent down to personally place shoes on his feet, creating an unforgettable moment in the life of the commoner, a resident of Kaithal.

Kashyap, a follower of PM Modi, made a vow in 2009 that Narendra Modi, as a leader, was the one who could change the fate of the nation. With this strong conviction, he made a pledge that he would not wear shoes until Modi became the Prime Minister of India and until he met him personally.

His vow came to reality when Kashyap, who walked barefoot in all these years despite the harsh heat of summer or the freezing cold of winter, got an invitation from PM Modi to meet him during his visit to Yamunanagar.

In an emotional gesture, PM Modi bowed down and himself made him wear shoes. Even PM Modi was visibly touched by the moment, but he told him not to make such a vow again. After the emotional encounter, Prime Minister Modi shared his thoughts with the crowd gathered there.

“This vow was not just for me. It reflects the collective power of the people who believe in a new direction for our country. Walking barefoot for 14 years is not easy; it is the peak of sacrifice and unwavering faith,” the Prime Minister said. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Kashyap expressed his gratitude with wet eyes. This encounter was a reminder of the deep connection between the leader and his followers, and how such acts of faith can transcend time and space.

“At today’s public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. He had taken a vow 14 years ago that he would only wear footwear after I became PM and he got to meet me,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X. “I am humbled by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection but I want to request everyone who takes up such vows. I cherish your love...please focus on something that is linked to social work and nation building!” PM Modi added.

