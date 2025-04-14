Kerala man critical following multiple suicide bids after killing wife

Wayanad (Kerala), April 14 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a man in Kerala's Wayanad district was found in a critical condition on Monday as he attempted suicide after killing his wife, police said.

A police official attached to the Kenichira Police Station in Wayanad told IANS that they have registered a case and the probe has begun.

"Jilson, 42, is presently in a critical condition and is admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. We have begun steps to see if a dying declaration can be registered," the official said.

"At present, the inquest is going on, and the motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained. Now all we have is a sketchy background of what had happened, but as the probe goes forward, we will be able to get more details," the official added.

Jilson works at the local office of the Kerala Water Authority. His wife, Lisha, 35, was, according to the police, planning to go to Israel to seek a care home job. However, after the requisite medical checkup as part of going abroad, she was diagnosed with an ailment.

The matter came to light when a message from Jilson about his intentions, sent around midnight, was seen by his friend early on Monday.

Seeing the message, his friend alerted the neighbours of Jilson and Lisha. But when they came to the house, Jilson had strangulated Lisha to death after locking their two young children, aged 7 and 9, in a room.

Jilson used the electric cable of a mobile charger to strangle Lisha, and then made a failed attempt to take his own life.

First, he tried to hang himself, then he consumed poison, and then he used a cutting machine on his body.

It was at this time that the neighbors arrived, and so did the police. Jilson was soon taken to the hospital.

The police expect to complete the inquest and then finish the post-mortem probe before the body is handed over for the last rites.

