'Sheesha cafes' sealed in Islamabad as drug mafia nexus raises concern

Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) A joint operation between Islamabad district administration and the local police sealed at least nine Sheesha cafes and arrested 60 men and four women in Pakistan's capital, on Monday.

Pakistan has imposed a ban on sale of 'Sheeshas' at restaurants and public spaces for years now. However, many indoor cafes continue to sell 'Sheeshas' during late night hours in different cafes across the country even as the authorities continue to crack down against selling of Sheesha in the capital.

In the latest development, authorities carried out late night raids in different cafes located in Islamabad's Bahria Town housing society. As per police authorities, raids were conducted after information was received about the sale of Sheesha during the late hours.

During the raids, at least three Sheesha cafes were sealed in Bahria Town. Police also seized 110 hubble bubbles along with different flavours. During the raids, the police authorities also recovered four smoking sheeshas, three Sheesha flavours and a music sound system. Police officials stated that raids were done after complaints were received of sheesha being served at private parties in different cafes in Bahria Town.

Cases have also been registered against the arrested men and women and investigation launched into the cases.

Previously, similar raids were conducted during February, during which police authorities arrested 24 accused including five women during a raid in Ghalib Market in Punjab's provincial capital Lahore.

Pakistan imposed a complete ban on Sheesha smoking and its sale across the country in 2023. As per the government's directive, sale of Sheesha was banned in hotels, restaurants and public spaces. Moreover, opening of new Sheesha cafes and the import and making of ingredients were also banned across the country.

The ban in 2023 was a continuation of the previous ban during the year 2016, when the government imposed a complete ban on import of tobacco used in Sheesha.

Several reports have also indicated drug mafia operating under the cover of Sheesha cafes throughout the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

"These cafes have become hubs for dangerous substances such as flavoured tobacco and have transformed into a market for narcotics destroying our youth and families alike," said Rana Imran Latif, Chairman of non-profit organisation Piyass International.

