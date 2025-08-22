134th Durand Cup: Holders NorthEast start defend title against history-chasing Diamond Harbour

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) Defending champions NorthEast United FC will square off against debutant sensation Diamond Harbour FC in the final of the 134th Durand Cup, a grand spectacle to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday, at which one team will chase history while the other will try to extend its dominance.

It is a clash that pits the reigning champions’ pedigree and consistency against the newcomers’ fearless history-chasing run, with the oldest football tournament in Asia awaiting a new chapter to unfold. NorthEast will be hoping to retain the title while Diamond Harbour are chasing their maiden crown.

The Highlanders return to the final for the second successive year, showcasing resilience, discipline, and flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign. Topping Group E, they overcame Shillong Lajong (2-1), Malaysian Armed Forces (3-1), and drew with Rangdajied United (2-2). In the quarterfinals, they stormed past Bodoland FC 4-0, with Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie continuing his prolific form.

The semifinal in Shillong was less about flair and more about grit. Against a spirited Lajong side, it took a 36th-minute thunderbolt from local hero Redeem Tlang to seal a 1-0 victory and secure their passage to Kolkata. While Ajaraie, the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals, endured a quiet outing in the semis, the defensive composure of Miguel Zabaco and the solidity of goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh underlined their ability to win in multiple ways.

Highlanders’ captain Zabaco summed up the mood, “We have to be very careful and at our best to win the finals. They have beaten many strong teams.”

If NorthEast United’s journey has been about defending their crown, Diamond Harbour’s story has been nothing short of a fairytale. Making their Durand Cup debut, Kibu Vicuna’s men have torn up the script at every stage.

The I League 2 champions began their campaign with a stunning 2-1 win over former champions Mohammedan SC, followed by an 8-1 demolition of the Border Security Force (BSF) Football Team. Despite a heavy 1-5 loss to Mohun Bagan, their superior goal difference saw them through as one of the best second-placed teams. From there, the Diamonds only grew stronger. A clinical 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the quarters marked their intent, and in the semifinals, they created history with a 2-1 upset of 16-time Durand Cup champions East Bengal at the same venue.

Spanish defender Mikel Idiakez’s audacious back-volley and Jobby Justin’s late strike sealed their passage into the final, while goalkeeper Mirshad Michu delivered a man-of-the-match performance against his former club. Slovenian Luka Majcen, with four goals to their name, remains their chief marksman, while Jobby’s pace and Vicuña’s tactical adaptability make them a dangerous opponent.

NorthEast United FC Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali said, “Diamond Harbour have defeated East Bengal, who were the favourites. I don't think we are the favourites. It's the final. In the final, there are no good teams. There are no favourites in the final. This is a very psychological game. I think the team that is strong mentally will win the game.”

Kibu Vicuna, Head Coach of Diamond Harbour FC, said, “We are playing with the champions who have a very good team. We are prepared, but starting with humility. Pressure is a privilege. We don't have additional pressure. It's a special game to play in a Durand Cup Final.”

Saturday’s showdown promises a fascinating clash of styles. NorthEast United rely on structured build-up, midfield control through Andy Rodríguez and Chema Núnez, and the ruthless finishing of Ajaraie. In contrast, Diamond Harbour thrive on unpredictability, blending Majcen’s hold-up play with Jobby’s direct runs and the midfield work rate of Samuel and Paul.

Defensively, the Highlanders look the more settled, having conceded just four goals en route to the final. But DHFC have shown a knack for timely interventions, with Mirshad between the posts and veterans like Melroy Assisi providing composure when it matters most.

The match is more than just a title decider; it carries the weight of history on both sides. For NorthEast United, victory would not only bring them their second successive Durand crown but also etch their name alongside giants of Indian football, as no team has managed to retain the title in the last 24 years. The last to do so was East Bengal, who completed a hat-trick of wins in 1989, 1990, and 1991.

For Diamond Harbour, the stakes are equally monumental. Having already scripted a fairytale by reaching the final in their very first Durand Cup appearance, the Kibu Vicuña-coached side now stands on the cusp of immortality. Should they overcome the Highlanders, they would become the first debutant team in the modern era to lift Asia’s oldest football trophy.

