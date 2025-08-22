Delhi CM Rekha Gupta resumes public appearances after assault incident

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Two days after an assault by a visitor, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday resumed her official work and public appearances, announcing that she will “never be afraid, never tire, and never lose” till she succeeds in her mission of building a ‘Developed Delhi’.

After two days of recovery from the shock assault, CM Gupta once again started attending public programmes, starting with an event in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar on Friday.

During the day, she also took to the social media platform X and said, “Your Chief Minister will never be afraid, never tire, and never lose. Until Delhi gets its rights, I will continue to struggle alongside you. This is my unwavering resolve.”

Addressing a gathering in Gandhi Nagar readymade garments market, she assured people that their Chief Minister will continue her struggle till Delhi secures its rightful entitlements.

She emphasised that unrelenting perseverance is her life-force, and she will remain unwavering in this pledge.

The CM’s Office confirmed that from Friday, she had fully resumed her efforts to address the concerns and development of Delhi, with her daily work continuing as before.

On Wednesday morning, a young man from Gujarat attempted a fatal attack on CM Gupta at the Chief Minister Janseva Sadan.

After the incident, the CM’s doctors kept her under observation and advised a few days of rest to restore her energy and help her recover from the incident.

However, on the very evening of the attack, the Chief Minister said, “Such assaults can never break my resolve or weaken my commitment to public service. I will now be among the people with even greater energy and dedication. Public hearings and solutions to citizens’ issues will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength.”

She announced that from Friday, she would devote herself fully to public service.

In fact, she had already resumed working from home. That same evening, she reiterated her resolve in a tweet, “I can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhi’s people. Every moment of my life and every particle of my being belong to Delhi. Despite these unforeseen assaults, I will never abandon Delhi. Women, after all, have double the strength to withstand adversity. To prove themselves, they must undergo countless trials. I, too, am ready. From now on, public hearings will be held not only at my residence but in every Assembly constituency of Delhi. Your Chief Minister, at your doorstep.”

