11 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Rajasthan jails: Minister

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) A total of 11 Bangladeshi infiltrators are lodged in the state jails on charges of illegal activities, said Rajasthan Minister of Home Jawahar Singh Bedham on Monday.

The minister added that no Rohingya infiltrators are lodged in the state jails

These 11 Bangladeshi infiltrators also include one woman Rupali, wife of Sirajul Islam who is charged under various sections for forgery, attempting culpable homicide and cheating. Rupali is presently in the Central Jail in Women Prison Reformatory Home, Jaipur.

“The state government is dealing with the Bangladeshi infiltrators strictly. There are two Bangladeshis in Udaipur Jail and nine Bangladeshis in Central Jail Jaipur. Those in Udaipur jail include Swaroop Adhikari and Milan Mandal while the others in Central Jail are Sehag Khan, Nozrul alias Nozu Fakir, Rupali, Sultan, Azaad Hussain, Mehandi Hasan, Ahasnul Kobir, Nurool and Indadul,” Rajasthan Minister of Home told IANS.

He added that four of them were arrested under the Human Organ Transplantation Act while Indadul was arrested under the Arms Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act of 1946.

The minister said that Mohammad Sultan was arrested under section 420 and the Passport Act of 1987.

On the state government's correspondence with the Central government or any other central agencies regarding these accused, Bedham said that the correspondence was initiated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue valid travel documents or permits for the repatriation or deportation of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, provided there are no pending court cases against them.

An official said that around 18 Bangladeshis were recently detained in Ajmer in a special operation launched by police.

He said that further inquiries are ongoing in the case.

Meanwhile, an official of the Minister of Home’s office confirmed that the BJP government is seriously acting against Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the state.

He said that in 2024, 521 Rohingyas were identified while in 2025, 520 Rohingyas were identified.

Similarly, in the year 2024, at least 22 Bangladeshis were arrested out of which 14 were deported back to Bangladesh.

In 2025, around 23 Bangladeshis were arrested and 16 were deported.

