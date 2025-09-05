1,000 Mera Yuva Bharat volunteers to join Punjab, Himachal flood relief work: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that over 1,000 NDMA trained ‘Mera Yuva Bharat Aapda Mitras' will be mobilised to actively join relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Chairing a meeting at MY Bharat Headquarters in Delhi, Mandaviya said, “These young volunteers will come together to ensure that supplies and essential services reach far-flung villages that have been otherwise rendered nearly inaccessible due to the natural calamity.”

The aid being extended by these young people, trained by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is a testament to how MY Bharat has enabled the mobilisation of youth on a wide scale for nation building, the Union Minister added.

The Union Minister directed that MY Bharat volunteers, along with District Youth Officers, should work in close coordination with District Magistrates to provide timely and effective relief to affected communities.

Launched in 2023, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) is a pioneering nationwide phygital platform designed to connect, mobilise, and empower young people through volunteering, experiential learning, and leadership opportunities.

Over 1.7 crore youth have already registered on the platform, actively contributing to national campaigns on road safety, voter awareness, environmental sustainability, and other key areas of nation building.

Earlier in the day, the Sports Minister launched mascot “Jalveer” and the logo for the forthcoming 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Ahmedabad 2025.

Monal Chokshi, secretary general of Swimming Federation of India (SFI), Virendra Nanavati, senior vice president of SFI, and VPs Anil Vyas, Rajkumar Gupta, Anil Khatri were also in attendance.

The 11th edition of the continental event will be held from September 28 to October 11 in Ahmedabad, as the event will be held in India for the very first time.

The event will take place at the newly-constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, built to Olympic specifications, and will host over 30 participating nations across multiple disciplines.

The theme of the logo for the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Ahmedabad 2025 blends sporting excellence with local identity.

The Asiatic Lion, a species finding its home in the home state of Gujarat (India), is illustrated in a semi-realistic, stylised manner using the vibrant colours symbolising national pride and cultural vibrance of India.

