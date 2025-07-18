10-year-old boy found murdered in Madhya Pradesh

Agar-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh), July 18 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in the Agar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Police recovered the body stuffed in a sack near a drain village under Bijanagari police outpost. After recovery, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The deceased boy has been identified as Ayush Meghwal, who was a 4th grader in a private school located in Barod village. He was missing since Thursday evening, police said.

Ayush was living with his uncle, Devilal Meghwal, while his parents work as labourers in the Jodhpur district of neighbouring state Rajasthan.

Police said that Devilal had lodged a missing complaint on Thursday. Upon receiving the complaint, an extensive search was carried out in nearby areas. Eventually, the police recovered the body stuffed in the plastic bag lying near a drain late on Thursday. According to the Barod police station in-charge, Krishnakant Tiwari, one suspect has been detained and is being interrogated at the police station. However, the identity of the suspect was yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, enraged by the brutal killing minor boy, villagers staged a protest on a highway, demanding the death penalty for the accused. The villagers called off the protest after getting assurance of strict punishment.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Agar, Motilal Kushwaha, talking to IANS, said that the matter is sensitive and therefore, the investigation is being done considering all possible angles. "A suspect has been detained and is being interrogated. It would be too early to make any conclusions until the investigation is underway. It's a serious case and we are investigating from all possible angles," Kushwaha added.

This chilling murder of the minor boy came two days after two brothers, Mayank (9) and Divyansh (6), were brutally murdered by their maternal uncle in Seoni district on Wednesday. The accused person, Bhojram, met the boys when they were on their way to their school, and took them in an auto-rickshaw to Janta Nagar Chowk on the pretext of getting them a bicycle. Upon reaching Janta Nagar Chowk, Bhojram's friend Shubham alias Yash joined him. Bhojram and Shubham took the children on the latter's bike to the forest at Ambamai. On reaching the forest, Bhojram slit the children's throats with a sharp knife. Bhojram and Shubham then hid the bodies near a drain.

Senior district police had cracked the chilling murder case after scanning more than 20 CCTV cameras. Subsequently, accused persons were arrested on Thursday.

