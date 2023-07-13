10 injured following explosion in Bengal's Bhangar, 4 critical

Kolkata, July 13 (IANS) Bhangar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district is on the boil again following an explosion on Thursday in which 10 persons were injured.

It is learnt that the explosion took place late on Thursday afternoon, and the injured were reportedly manufacturing crude bombs at the Chaltaberia area in Bhangar.

The injured persons were reportedly trying to escape from the spot in a vehicle, which was stopped by the police on Basanti Highway.

The police were shocked seeing the condition of those who tried to flee, as their bodies were severely charred. The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital with at least four of them in critical condition.

All the injured persons are reportedly workers of the All India Secular Front (AISF).

Tension and violence has been a regular feature in Bhangar, a small minority-dominated hamlet in South 24 Parganas district, ever since the polling date for the panchayat elections was announced on June 8.

Of the 44 casualties reported from different districts of West Bengal since that day, three were reported from Bhangar, where frequent clashes took place between the supporters of AISF and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

