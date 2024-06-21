10 Indians recruited by Russian Army released and repatriated to India: MEA

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) As many as 10 Indians recruited by the Russian Army for its conflict with Ukraine have been released and repatriated back to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed on Friday.

The government on June 11 had said that two Indian nationals who had been recruited by the Russian Army had been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

New Delhi had then strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador here and with Russian authorities in Moscow for early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army.

"We are engaged with the Russian authorities in New Delhi and Moscow so that persons who are serving in the Russian army can be released and repatriated to India as soon as possible," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry told the media in the national capital on Friday.

"About 20-25 people who want to be released have contacted us so far. Of those, 10 people have been released and repatriated back to India. We are also in touch with the family members of the two people who died recently. We are constantly engaged with the Russian Defence and Foreign Ministry so that their mortal remains can be brought back to India," added the MEA spokesperson.

Earlier, India had also demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of its nationals by the Russian Army.

"Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership. We also urge Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia," the MEA stated on June 11.

