1 dead, 1 wounded in gun attack in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sarajevo, Aug 20 (IANS) A gun attack in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) caused one death and one injury late Monday evening, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The Trebinje police department said in a press conference that the incident occurred in a village within the Nevesinje municipality, near the city of Trebinje. A foreigner fired from an abandoned house, injuring a local villager.

Milenko Avdalovic, the mayor of Nevesinje municipality, told local media Radio and Television of Republika Srpska (RTRS) that the gunman was shot dead by the police later.

The police said in a preliminary investigation that it was not just an ordinary occurrence but a terrorist act, as the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar," fired rifles, and threw a bomb at the locals and the police, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the crime scene, police units discovered two types of automatic and semi-automatic weapons, believed to have been used in the attack, along with an activated bomb, according to local police.

The investigation in the surrounding areas is ongoing, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

