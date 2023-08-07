Zuckerberg says he's ready for cage fight, Musk reacts

San Francisco, Aug 7 (IANS) When Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said that he was "ready today" to fight Elon Musk and was waiting for the confirmation of the cage match date, X-owner reacted and said "exact date is still in flux."On Threads, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk's post about lifting weights to prepare for the fight, and said, "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

"I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here."

Posting another Musk's statement that the fight will be live-streamed on X with all proceeds going to charity for veterans, Zuckerberg asked, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

When a Threads user asked if the fight being streamed on X had been mutually agreed upon, Zuckerberberg replied, "More like 'funding secured'."

Commenting on Zuckerberg's statements, Musk said that the exact date of the cage fight "is still in flux".

When an X user posted, "NEWS: Zuck states he is ready to fight this month but has not heard back from @elonmusk."

Musk replied: "Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow." "May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Responding to another post, he said, "If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance." "I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions."

Musk also said, "I weigh at least 300 lbs."

"Aiming to get to 50 pound free weights this week. I build muscle fast. Physical endurance is my weak spot, so I'm aiming to make this quick," he wrote on Sunday.

The talk of the cage fight initially started when Musk in June replied to a post about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter competitor.

"I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment."

To this, a user replied, "Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu-jitsu now".

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk replied.

Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO's statement with the caption, "send me location".

Later, both were seen training Jiu-Jitsu.

