Zubaid Akbari earns maiden T20I call-up as Mujeeb returns for Zimbabwe tour

Kabul, Dec 1 (IANS) Top-order batter Zubaid Akbari earned his maiden call-up to Afghanistan's T20I squad while spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman made his return for the upcoming white-ball tour of Zimbabwe

Akbari put on some stellar performances in the domestic season and was also a major contributor to Afghanistan's glory at the Emerging Asia Cup.

Mujeeb was sidelined since June by a right phalanx (hand) sprain, and only returned to competitive cricket for the first time in five months at the Abu Dhabi T10 on November 21. The off-spinner has been added to the side for both the T20I and ODI series during the Zimbabwe tour.

Additionally, Darwish Rasooli returns to the T20I side after an impressive domestic season. He also led the Afghan lineup to their maiden title at the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup in Oman, earlier this year.

Noor Ahmad has been included solely in the T20I squad, while Riaz Hassan has been excluded from the ODI squad.

Afghanistan will continue to miss the services of prolific top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran, who is still recovering from the ankle surgery he recently underwent in England.

Afghanistan interim chief selector Ahmad Shah said, “It’s a great feeling to see our frontline spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, recover from his injury and be available for selection. He is an essential member of our squad, and we hope he continues to shine brightly for Afghanistan. Additionally, Zubaid Akbari and Darwish Rasooli have been consistent performers, not only in domestic cricket but also in the recently concluded ACC Emerging Teams Cup, where Afghanistan claimed the title. We have included both players in the T20I squad and wish them the very best for the upcoming series.”

T20I squad: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Zubaid Akbari, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad and Naveen Ul Haq.

ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

