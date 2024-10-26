Zozo Championship: Colombian Echavarria leads Justin Thomas by two in Japan, Theegala 59th

Inzai City (Japan), Oct 26 (IANS) Colombian Nico Echavarria aiming for his second victory on the PGA TOUR finished with a tap-in eagle and carded 5-under 65 for a two-shot lead over Justin Thomas after the third round of the Zozo Championship.

The 30-year-old Echavarria is 17-under 193 at the par-70 Narashino Country Club, located about 50 miles outside central Tokyo. Last year Echavarria won his first PGA Tour title in Puerto Rico, while Thomas has won 15 times on Tour but is without a victory two and a half years since winning the 2022 PGA Championship.

Max Greyserman, looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, carded a 64 and is three back. Three more are six behind and still in the mix and they are Kevin Yu (66), Rickie Fowler (67) and Nate Lashley (63).

The Indian-American golfer, Sahith Theegala (72-68-68) is 2-under and Tied-59th.

Thomas won his first major in 2017 — again the PGA Championship — and rose to No. 1 in the world golf ranking in 2018. Now he's trying to recapture the form and feeling. Fowler tied for the runner-up two years ago and hopes he is on his way to finding some good form.

The pre-tournament favourites seem out of the race, as the defending champion Collin Morikawa shot 70 and was 13 shots behind, as is Xander Schauffele after a 68. Japan’s star Hideki Matsuyama shot 66, his best of the tournament, but is 15 shots off the lead.

