Zimbabwean govt investigates allegations of gold smuggling, money laundering

Harare, April 5 (IANS) The Zimbabwean government has said that it has directed its law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged cases of money laundering and gold smuggling, following an expose by an international media organisation singling out some individuals said to be involved in the racket.

A foreign media outlet has so far screened two out of four episodes under a series dubbed "Gold Mafia", in which some alleged players are secretly recorded, most of them claiming to have links with high offices in the land.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said on Tuesday in a statement that the government has noted the documentary currently being serialised and will take action, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Government takes the allegations raised in the documentary seriously, and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein," she added.

"Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud, or any form of crime, will face the full wrath of the law."

In the documentary, alleged actors say they smuggle the gold to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, while illicit wealth was laundered in the country with assistance from high-profile people.

Mutsvangwa said the government was reaffirming its commitment to upholding international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions and the trade of gold and other precious minerals.

"Boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of government policy," she said, adding that the government remains seized with the matter and the nation will be kept apprised of any new developments.

The documentary has raised a lot of interest among citizens who are now advocating for action to be taken against anyone found to have broken the law.

