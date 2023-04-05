Trump reportedly pleads not guilty to criminal charges in hush-money case

New York/Washington, April 5 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump reportedly pleaded not guilty to criminal charges stemming from a hush-money investigation.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy related to hush money payments to two women before the 2016 US presidential election, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Republican who served as US president from early 2017 to early 2021, Trump is being arraigned inside a courtroom at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. He is the first former US president to be criminally indicted.

