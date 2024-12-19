Zimbabwe include seven uncapped players in squad for Test series against Afghanistan

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Zimbabwe have included seven uncapped players in their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Afghanistan. Both Test matches will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Batter Ben Curran, who recently made his Zimbabwe debut, and Johnathan Campbell, wicketkeeper-batters Tadiwanashe Marumani and Nyasha Mayavo as well as pace bowlers Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwa Chataira and Newman Nyamhuri are the uncapped players in Zimbabwe’s Test squad.

The series against Afghanistan marks a momentous occasion for Zimbabwe cricket as it will be hosting its first Boxing Day Test at home in 28 years. The last time Zimbabwe played a home Boxing Day Test, was in 1996, which ended in a rain-affected drawn match against England at Harare Sports Club.

Since then, Zimbabwe have only played Boxing Day Tests abroad against New Zealand in 2000 and South Africa in 2017, the latter being a pink-ball day-night fixture in Port Elizabeth. After the first Test against Afghanistan takes place from December 26-30, Zimbabwe will be hosting their first New Year’s Test, scheduled for January 2-6, 2025.

This will be Zimbabwe’s second Test of 2024 after playing in a one-off match against Ireland in Belfast in July, where they lost by four wickets. Craig Ervine will captain the side, with the experienced Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava too included in the Test team.

Zimbabwe lost the T20I leg of their series against Afghanistan 2-1, and are currently playing against them in the second ODI at Harare, before action shifts to Bulawayo for the third ODI and two Tests.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Takudzwa Chataira, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

