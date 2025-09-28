Yuvraj, Laxman congratulate para-archer Sheetal Devi for her triple medal haul at Para World Archery C’ship

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and VVS Laxman hailed para-archer Sheetal Devi after she struck a gold medal at the Para World Archery Championship.

Sheetal continued her impressive ascent in para-archery by winning the women’s compound individual gold at the 2025 Para World Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. She secured a close and exciting victory with a score of 146-143 against Turkiye’s top-ranked Oznur Cure Girdi on Saturday.

“Many congratulations Sheetal on inspiring a nation and showing the world that nothing is stronger than an unbreakable spirit! Born without arms and told that archery was impossible, 18-year-old Sheetal Devi trained through pain and doubt to master her craft. Today she stands as India’s first woman Para World Archery Champion, showing that courage and belief can break every barrier. Her story is a living reminder that no dream is too distant and no obstacle too great when you refuse to give up,” Yuvraj wrote on X.

“Many congratulations Sheetal Devi for becoming India’s first woman Para World Archery Champion. You are truly an inspiration,” wrote Laxman on the microblogging platform.

In the singles final, Sheetal showed remarkable composure. After the first end was tied at 29-29, she took charge in the second end with three consecutive 10s, winning it 30-27.

Although the third end was also tied at 29-29 and she narrowly lost the fourth, Sheetal maintained a slim 116-114 lead. She saved her best performance for last, shooting three perfect arrows in the final end to secure the gold with a score of 146-143.

Sheetal also competed alongside Sarita in the women’s open team final. They started well, leading 38- 37 after the first end. However, after strong comebacks by Turkiye’s Girdi and Bursa Fatma Un, the Indian team struggled under pressure. A costly seven in the final end allowed the Turkish pair to finish with 39 points out of 40, winning the match 152-148 and earning India the silver medal.

Earlier, Sheetal and Toman Kumar teamed up to win a mixed team bronze by defeating Great Britain’s Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen with a score of 152-149.

The gold-medal win marked a remarkable achievement for the 18-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, who finished the championships with a total of three medals: gold in women’s compound individual, silver in the compound women’s open team event, and bronze in the mixed team competition.

–IANS

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