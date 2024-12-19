Yuva Kabaddi Series: Himalayan Tahrs still on top as race for Div 3 Finals intensifies

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Dec 19 (IANS) Himalayan Tahrs continued their winning streak in the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, edging closer to the climax of the Division 3 stage at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education here on Thursday. Day 6 of the series saw one-sided contests but didn’t lack excitement as teams vied for their spots in the finals. The Himalayan Tahrs continue to dominate, strengthening their position at the top of the table.

The day kicked off with the Vasco Vipers delivering a commanding victory over the Chambal Challengers, keeping their top-two hopes alive. Prince dazzled with a Super 10, but the star of the match was Sachin, whose double High 5 with 11 tackle points set the tone for the Vipers. Prianshu lent excellent defensive support with five tackle points. For the Challengers, substitute Abhishek Kumar tried to turn the tide with 14 raid points, but his solo effort was insufficient as the team lacked support.

In the second match, the table-toppers Himalayan Tahrs extended their winning streak with a hard-fought win over the Ranchi Rangers. Substitute raider Palvinder Singh stole the show with nine raid points, while Shivansh Thakur and Lovepreet Singh excelled in defense. Monu Kumar was Ranchi's standout performer, bagging seven tackle points, but his efforts went in vain due to the lack of team support.

The Chambal Challengers suffered their second defeat of the day against the Dehradun Dynamos, who emerged victorious by 10 points. Subham Deshwal and Deepak Lohan contributed with nine raid points each, while Udit Kumar shone as an all-rounder. Once again, Abhishek Kumar from Chambal gave his best with a Super 10, but the absence of a reliable supporting cast led to yet another loss for the Challengers.

The Tadoba Tigers solidified their second position on the table with a decisive win over the Ladakh Wolves. Raiders Rushikesh Tiwale and Abhishek Nimbalkar contributed nine raid points each, while defender Ritik Kholapure excelled with six tackle points. Despite impressive performances by Sandeep Singh, who scored 14 raid points, and Ashish Singh, who managed seven tackle points, the Wolves were unable to secure the win.

The final match of the day saw the Konark Kings overpower the Indore Invincibles in style. Rajesh Dehury led the charge with 14 raid points, supported by an all-round effort from Niroj Kumar Sethi. For the Invincibles, Anil Gurjar delivered a valiant effort with 18 raid points, but a lack of support from his teammates proved costly.

