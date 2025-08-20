Yuva Andhra Kabaddi: Commandos stun Crushers, Ninjas climb to top on Day 6

Vijayawada, Aug 20 (IANS) Amravati Crushers suffered their first defeat of the season, Vizianagaram Ninjas reclaimed top spot in Pool A, and Vizag Commandos strengthened their position in Pool B with two crucial wins on the sixth day of the Yuva Andhra Kabaddi Championship 2025 on Wednesday.

The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, a feeder event for the Telugu Kabaddi League, is being played at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada.

The day began with Amravati Crushers extending their unbeaten run at first, defeating Kakinada Kraken 46-38 to collect another bonus-point win. Potla Gopi Chand scored 16 raid points, while Ankalu Jampana completed a High 5 and received solid support from his teammates. For Kraken, P Ganga Babu scored 10 raid points and Kaligula Srinivas added 6 tackle points, but the team fell short.

The second match produced a tight finish as Vizag Commandos edged Kurnool Knights 41-38. The Knights led for most of the contest but faltered in the last four minutes as Vizag staged a comeback. Sivaganesh Reddy and Nolli Theja both completed Super 10s, backed by strong defensive play. For the Knights, Nakka Yugandhar managed a Super 10, but the late collapse cost them the match.

Another close contest followed, with Vizianagaram Ninjas defeating Krishna Defenders 32-30. The Defenders held the lead until the final minutes, but a late all-out allowed the Ninjas to turn the game.

BP Venkata Kumar delivered a key all-around performance with 9 points, well supported by teammates at crucial moments. For Krishna, substitute G Pavan Kumar scored a Super 10, but it was not enough to secure the win.

In the fourth match, Tirupati Raiders recorded a strong 50-38 victory over Bhimavaram Guardians. G. Babi Naik led the way with 20 points, supported well across the team. For the Guardians, Palaka Manikanta scored 15 points and Venkata Durga Rao added 14, but their efforts could not prevent defeat.

The day concluded with the rescheduled opening match of the tournament, where Vizag Commandos stunned the previously unbeaten Amravati Crushers 45-39. Durga Prasad produced an all-round performance with 11 points, while Sivaganesh Reddy added another Super 10.

For the Crushers, Kolamgari Rambabu scored 14 points and Muddada Naresh contributed 11, but the loss marked their first of the season, even though they remain at the top of Pool B.

With these results, Pool A is led by Vizianagaram Ninjas with 28 points, followed by Kurnool Knights (24), Bhimavaram Guardians (16), and Kakinada Kraken (9). In Pool B, Amravati Crushers still top the standings with 36 points, but Vizag Commandos are close behind on 28. There is now a large gap to the rest, with Tirupati Raiders on 14 and Krishna Defenders on 6.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.