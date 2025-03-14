Yuva All Stars Kabaddi: Warriorz, Chargers, Pink Cubs seal wins on Day 9

Haridwar, March 14 (IANS) Chandigarh Chargers, Warriorz K.C. and Jaipur Pink Cubs registered victories on Day 9 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 in Haridwar. Meanwhile, Yuva Mumba and UP Falcons played out a draw at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium.

UP Falcons forced Yuva Mumba to split three points each, following a 38-38 tie. Both teams started the game positively, picking up points at regular intervals. Yuva Mumba inflicted an All Out to take a three-point lead. The scores were leveled at 18-18 before the Falcons inflicted an All Out to take a three-point lead at half-time.

Yuva Mumba had a great run in the second half, adding 20 points to their score, including an All Out. However, a few errors cost them a victory as they conceded three points in the final moments and had to settle for a tie. Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi was the star performer with 11 points. Yuva Mumba are third in Pool B with 21 points, while the Falcons are second in Pool A with 20 points.

Chandigarh Chargers defeated Yuva Paltan 29-24 in the second match to retain the fourth position in Pool B. Yuva Paltan had a 12-11 lead at the end of the first half. The Chargers inflicted an All Out in the second half and ensured the Pune-based club were silent throughout the game. Yuva Paltan are fifth in Pool B with 13 points. Chandigarh Chargers’ Sawant Khatri was at the top of his game, bagging 12 points (9 raid points and 3 tackle points).

In the third match, Jaipur Pink Cubs thrashed Vasco Vipers 52-32 to register a 20-point victory. The Pink Cubs dominated the first half with 30 points, courtesy of two All Outs. They went into the half-time break with a 30-16 lead over the Vipers. Jaipur Pink Cubs bagged 22 points in the second half, including one All Out to register a comfortable victory.

With 18 points, Parvinder was the star player for the Pink Cubs. He earned 16 raid points and a couple of tackle points for his side. Jaipur have retained the top spot in Pool A standings with 28 points and a score difference of 45 from six outings. Meanwhile, Vasco Vipers are last with eight points.

Warriorz K.C. defeated Junior Steelers 32-30 in a thrilling encounter on Day 9 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025. A tight first half ended in a 13-13 score as both clubs were at the top of their game. Junior Steelers inflicted an All Out in the second half to take a six-point lead and Warriorz K.C. got their opponent All Out to trail by one point.

Following some action-packed raids by the two sides, the score was 29-29 with a few minutes to go. Warriorz K.C. added three points to their tally to seal the match and earn five points in the standings. Junior Steelers earned a consolation point in the last raid. Ayush Singh and Sushil Kambrekar bagged eight points each on Friday.

Junior Steelers and Warriorz K.C. are third and fourth in Pool A points table with 17 points each. The Steelers are placed above the Bengal-based club due to a better score difference of 20.

