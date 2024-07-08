YS Jagan Pays Tribute to Late YSR on His 75th Birth Anniversary in Idupulapaya

Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has paid rich tributes to his father and late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the former CM of united Andhra Pradesh on his 75th Birth Anniversary.

At YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya of YSR Kadapa district, a grand ceremony was held to commemorate the 75th birth anniversary of the late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

YS Jagan was accompanied by his mother YS Vijayamma and his wife YS Bharathi while paying a heartfelt tribute to Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy on this special occasion. Several other family members also took part in the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of numerous dignitaries, including YSR Congress Party MPs, MLCs, MLAs, former ministers, former MLAs, prominent leaders, local public representatives, party workers, admirers, and members of the public, all of whom gathered to honour the memory of the esteemed Dr YSR, the people's leader.