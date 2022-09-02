How YSR Became A People's Leader Sep 02, 2022 Yeduguru Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, was a leader par excellence who connected with the masses like no other.

Farmers Saw An Apara Bhageeradha In YS Rajasekhara Reddy Sep 02, 2022 YS Rajasekhara Reddy was always determined to change the fate of farmers in the state.

Remembering YSR, The Saviour Of Farmers Sep 02, 2022 "If the farmer is happy, the entire nation is happy," Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy, popularly called YSR, has once famously said.

AP CM YS Jagan Speech On Day 1 At YSRCP Plenary in Guntur Jul 08, 2022 GUNTUR: Delivering the inaugural address at the YSRCP plenary on day one at Mangalagiri on Friday, and setting the tone for the party agenda ahead , Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the...

Flight Services From Visakhapatnam to Increase May 15, 2022 VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath attended the Air Travellers’ Association and Tourism Department tourism mega meet hereon Sunday.

Expedite Road Repair Works in Andhra Pradesh, AP CM to Officials May 12, 2022 AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite repair works of the roads across the State and set up a photo gallery by taking pictures of the roads before and...

People's Welfare, Good Governance: AP CM YS Jagan Completes 1000 Days Mar 04, 2022 It has been 1,000 days since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. During his thousand-day rule the welfare schemes were showered on the people of the State come what...

Arya Vysya Sangam Thank AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Jan 21, 2022 Amaravati: Members of Arya Vysya Sangam have met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat here on Friday and thanked him for banning Chintamani drama.

AP Govt Revises RT PCR Rates, Check How Much Covid Test Costs Jan 19, 2022 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders revising the RTPCR rates of COVID diagnostic tests in the state.

Using Abusive Language Against CM, A Constitutional Authority Not Acceptable: DGP Oct 20, 2021 Using Abusive Language Against CM Who Is A Constitutional Authority Is Not Acceptable: AP DGP | VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang on Wednesday stated that using abusive and vulgar...

Pictures: AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to His Father at YSR Ghat Jul 09, 2021 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered tributes to his father and late Andhra CM YS Dr Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupalapaya on the occasion of the latter's birth...

AP Farmers Express Gratitude to CM YS Jagan at Rythu Bharosa Centre In Udegolam Jul 08, 2021 ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is on a two-day tour of Anantapur district as part of the YSR Rythu Dinotsavam as part of the YSR birth anniversary which is...

YSR Jayanthi 2021: Your Aspirations Are My Legacy, AP CM YS Jagan Jul 08, 2021 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of the late leader, former chief minister of erstwhile AP late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy,...

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards 2021 Full List Jul 08, 2021 Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government nnounced the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards for individuals and institutions for excelling in their chosen fields and amplifying the Telugu...

AP Cabinet Approves Construction of TIDCO Houses Jul 01, 2021 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has taken several key decisions, which include approving the new Information Technology (IT) policy...

AP Govt Strengthens Women Empowerment With YSR Cheyutha Jun 22, 2021 Amaravati: Moving ahead towards Women Empowerment, for the second consecutive year Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be crediting Rs 4339.39 crore into the accounts of 23,14,342 women...

AP Extends Curfew Till 6 PM, Except In This District Jun 21, 2021 AMARAVATI: The State government has eased curfew timings in Andhra Pradesh from today. Orders to this effect were released on Sunday extending curfew relaxation time from 6 am to 6 pm in all...

Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, Krishna Jobs 2021 | Vacancies For Aarogya Mitra, Team Leader Posts Jun 08, 2021 Andhra Pradesh Jobs 2021: A notification for job recruitment has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department.

AP CM For Transparency in YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku Bhoo Rakshana Scheme Apr 23, 2021 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoo Rakshana scheme and directed the officials to ensure that there would be no...

AP CM YS Jagan Thoughts On YSRCP Formation Day Mar 12, 2021 Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in remembrance of the YSRCP party foundation day shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Why Didn't Pawan Kalyan Discuss Visakha Steel Plant With Amit Shah? Ambati Asks Feb 12, 2021 Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for finding fault with the letter written by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Central government urging to...

APSRTC Bumper Offer To Commuters Feb 08, 2021 Kadapa: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) will offer a 10 percent discount on fares booked 48 hours before boarding of Dolphin, Amravati, Indra, Super Luxury, Ultra Deluxe,...

AP Signs MoU With Survey Of India Dec 09, 2020 Amaravati, Dec 9: Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Survey of India in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the...

Forever In people’s Hearts: Remembering Dr YSR Sep 01, 2020 GUNTUR: “Late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, always believed that a government is meant for the people.

Proud To Say My Govt Is Pro-Farmer: AP CM YS Jagan Jul 08, 2020 TADEPALLY: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu had not paid interest dues to the tune of Rs 1150 crores on...

Dr YSR Lives Forever: AP CM YS Jagan Jul 08, 2020 IDUPULAPAYA: On the occasion of Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary, his son and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, YSR lives forever and will be remembered.

Twitterati Pay Glowing Tributes To YSR Jul 08, 2020 Rich tributes were paid to the former Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddy on his birth anniversary (July 8th).

Welfare Jewels That Made YSR ‘Messiah Of Masses’ Jul 07, 2020 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was not just the most popular leader of undivided Andhra Pradesh but he was also an able administrator.

Remembering YSR: Anecdotes Of The Historic Padayatra Jul 07, 2020 April 9th, 2003 marked a significant day in the history of undivided Andhra Pradesh politics when the then Congress legislature party leader Dr.

Remembering YSR: ‘Aarogyasri’, Welfare Doctor’s Healing Touch Jul 07, 2020 Legendary politician Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, with his hard work, determination, and relentless diligence, carved a niche for himself in the realm of politics.

YSR And YS Jagan: ‘Like Father Like Son’, Even In Governance! Jul 07, 2020 As YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stormed to power in 2019 with a huge majority, he promised to usher in ‘Rajanna Rajyam’, the revival of golden days of his late father Dr. YS Rajashekhar Reddy, whose rule was...

