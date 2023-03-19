TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board which governs the affairs of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Sunday announced that it has cancelled all the Arjita Sevas and also the VIP Break Darshan on March 21 and 22 which is on the day of Ugadi.

On the auspicious day of Chaitra Suddha Padhyami on March 22, Ugadi Asthanam will be observed in Tirumala temple. In connection with the festival of Ugadi on March 22, the traditional temple cleansing festival Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be performed on March 21 and the temple will be closed for this ritual.

While TTD has also cancelled VIP Break Darshan on March 21 and 22, owing to Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam and Ugadi respectively. As such, no recommendation letters for VIP Break darshan will be accepted on March 20 and 21.

Devotees are requested to make note of this and co-operate, a note released by the TTD stated.

The 520th death anniversary of Saint Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya was observed in Tirumala on Saturday evening. The 46th Pontiff of Ahobilam Mutt Sri Satagopa Ranganatha Yateendra Mahadesikan Swamiji in his Anugraha Bhashanam on the occasion recalled the connection of Annamacharya with Ahobila Mutt and said the saint poet underwent his Vedic education in the Mutt. He also said with the divine blessings of Sri Narasimha Swamy, Annamacharya was granted 32 Beejakshara Maha Mantram and penned 32 thousand poetical gems in the form of Sankeertans. Annamacharya Project Chief Dr Vibhishana Sharma said TTD is bringing out ”Annamaiah Sankeertana Lahari” soon in the form of a book with meanings and essence for each Kriti.

