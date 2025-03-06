You've been a fierce competitor & incredible leader: Dhawan on Smith's ODI retirement

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan congratulated Steve Smith for his illustrious ODI career following his retirement from the format and called him a fierce competitor and an incredible leader.

Smith, who was the stand-in captain for Australia in the Champions Trophy in the absence of Pat Cummins, played his last ODI against India in the eight-team competition semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday. He will continue to play Test and T20I formats for Australia.

India defeated Australia by four wickets to progress to the summit clash where they will face New Zealand on March 9.

"Congratulations on all that you have achieved @stevesmith49, you have been a fierce competitor and an incredible leader in the game. May your next journey be just as fulfilling," Dhawan wrote on X.

Smith played 170 ODIs for Australia, amassing 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, with 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. He also contributed with the ball, claiming 28 wickets.

The batter was a key part of Australia's ODI World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2023.

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said in a statement from Cricket Australia on Wednesday.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey."

Opening up on his decision, Smith said that it was the perfect time for new faces to step up in the ODI format.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way," he added.

On his own future with the national team, Smith added, “Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

