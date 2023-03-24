Youth's body found hanging from tree in Ranchi

Ranchi, March 24 (IANS) The body of a 19-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in a dense forest under the Bundu police station area in Ranchi district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhram Tuti, a resident of Dedhkadih village. While the police are investigating whether the deceased committed suicide or was murdered, some villagers alleged the possibility of a love affair.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further details are awaited.

