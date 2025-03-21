Youth lynched in Jharkhand’s Chatra, protests erupt

Chatra, March 21 (IANS) Tension gripped Jharkhand’s Chatra city after a 22-year-old youth was lynched with hundreds of residents pouring onto the streets on Friday morning, demanding justice and swift action against the accused.

Local businesses in Chatra district headquarters remained shut as part of a protest, with residents alleging that Ankit Gupta was a victim of a targeted mob attack. The angry demonstrators called for the immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

Gupta, a resident of Deepa Mohalla of Chatra, was the son of a local handcart vendor. According to eyewitnesses, he was returning home on his scooter late Thursday night when he was ambushed near the city’s Jama Masjid. The attackers allegedly surrounded him and subjected him to a brutal assault using iron rods and other weapons.

Upon being informed, area residents alerted the Chatra Sadar police. Gupta was initially rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to RIMS in Ranchi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

As news of Gupta's death spread on Friday morning, the city witnessed a massive protest. Local shopkeepers closed their establishments, and the victim’s family, along with hundreds of supporters, staged demonstrations demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Sensing the rising tensions, the police increased their presence in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

In a statement released by the Chatra SP office, the primary accused have been identified as Nilesh Gupta, Milan Gupta, Sumit Kumar Gupta, and others. Law enforcement agencies are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the assault stemmed from an old personal rivalry.

SP Vikas Pandey said that an SIT has been constituted under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sandeep Suman to probe the incident thoroughly.

"Some of the accused have prior criminal records. We will bring all those involved to justice and will ensure swift action," the SP added.

