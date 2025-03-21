If you aren't mentally fit, make your son CM: Rabri Devi tells Nitish Kumar

Patna March 21 (IANS) Amid uproar over the National Anthem row, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi on Friday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that if he is not in the right frame of mind, then he should resign and "make Nishant Kumar the CM".

Claiming that CM Nitish disrespected the national anthem, Rabri Devi said: "It is an insult to the entire nation. If he is not in the right frame of his mind, he should resign and make his son Nishant Kumar the CM."

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav claimed: "The people of Bihar are unsafe under Nitish Kumar's leadership. The future of 14 crore Biharis is at stake?"

The opposition leaders have announced major protests across the state over this issue.

They have decided to burn effigies of CM Nitish on Saturday followed by a march to Raj Bhavan if he does not issue an apology on the issue in the House.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the ruling parties have dismissed the allegations of the opposition leaders.

"This issue is being exaggerated for political gains," said Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, a BJP MLA.

Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary hit back at the opposition leaders, saying the Opposition was making such claims out of desperation.

"After CM Nitish's Pragati Yatra, the opposition is frustrated and desperate. Nitish Kumar has been in power for 20 years, and no one has ever questioned his honesty or governance," Minister Choudhary said.

Refuting the opposition's claim that CM Nitish disrespected the National Anthem, Minister Choudhary said: "Some incidents happen unknowingly. The opposition is deliberately twisting this to mislead people."

He also targeted Tejashwi and RJD, saying: "Those whose entire family is involved in corruption are now questioning Nitish Kumar's integrity."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.