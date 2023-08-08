Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nalanda

Patna, Aug 8 (IANS) A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar’s Nalanda district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Kundan Yadav sustained a gunshot injury to his chest and was taken to a hospital where doctors him dead on arrival.

The incident occurred at the Biharsharif club on Monday night.

The local police is scanning CCTV footages to ascertain if he was gunned down by someone or if he commit suicideby shooting himself.

“Kundan used to come home between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day from the Biharsharif club. On Monday, we were informed that he had sustained a gunshot injury. We immediately reached the Biharsharif Sadar hospital where his body was kept,” said the victim's father Rampravesh Yadav said

Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar, SHO of Biharsharif police station, said: "We have recovered a country-made pistol and some pesticides from the crime spot. Investigation is underway."

