Trans-woman prevented from donating blood in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) In an unprecedented development, a transgender woman was prevented from donating blood at a donation camp by a state government health worker on gender identity grounds here.

On objections by the secretary of the organisation which was organising the camp and a reputed Queer-rights activist demanding the guidelines that prevent transgender persons from donating blood, the health worker concerned agreed to allow the trans-woman to donate the blood.

But her approval came with weird interpretations of the sexual orientation of transgender persons and why they are medically risky of being allowed to donate blood.

Speaking to IANS, noted city-based transgender rights activist and popular elocutionist Anurag Maitrayee, who raised the voice of protest after the trans-woman concerned was prevented from donating blood, said that the event happened at a blood-donation camp in the city on August 6 which was organised by a reported NGO Manusher Pashe Thakar Angikar (Promise to stand

by people).

“I was a guest speaker on the occasion. While the blood donation process was on suddenly it was brought to our notice that the state government health worker concerned prevented a trans-woman from donating blood on gender identity grounds. The argument of the health worker concerned said that medical guidelines do not allow transgender persons, who are often on hormonal treatment, to donate.

"Me and the NGO secretary Biswajit Saha immediately intervened and demanded a copy of the specific guideline that prevents transgender persons from donating blood. Unable to furnish that

guideline document or logically present a counter-argument, the health workers ultimately had to allow the transgender persons assembled there to donate blood. But her approval came with lots of weird observations on the sexual orientation of transgender persons,” Maitrayee said.

Saha said that the development was most unfortunate since before the beginning of the blood donation camp he had sensitised the health-workers about the transgender participants in the camp.

Another transgender activist and former member of the West Bengal Transgender Development Board Aparna Banerjee told IANS that it is most unfortunate that despite anti-discriminatory orders from the Supreme Court of India, proper sensitisation of the government functionary is yet to be

achieved. “We have already sent a representation to the state government in the matter," Banerjee said.

According to the general secretary of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) Ranjit Sur told IANS that this a serious case of human rights violation where a person is prevented from performing a social duty on grounds of gender-identity of that person. “When such discriminatory action comes from a government employee, who is associated with the critical sector of healthcare, the matter becomes even more serious,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.