Young KKR and Bihar pacer Sakib Hussain attributes his success to BCA president Rakesh Tiwari's support

Patna (Bihar), June 7 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) triumphed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, showcasing a dominant all-round performance to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Every player from the KKR camp celebrated the victory with great fervour. Fast bowler Sakib Hussain also took part in the celebrations as he was seen lifting the coveted IPL trophy with his family. The young pace sensation from Bihar also clicked a picture with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan following the win.

Sakib Hussain, who hails from Gopalganj in Bihar, was picked by KKR at a base price of 20 lakh. The young pacer has credited the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) and the board president Rakesh Tiwari for his success. "First of all, I would like to thank Bihar Cricket that I reached here. It was the support of Rakesh Tiwari sir that helped me reach here. My stint with KKR was an enriching experience and it was a dream come true moment for me to share the dressing room with players like Mitchell Starc," Sakib Hussain said after reaching his home after the IPL win.

Having shared the dressing room with the likes of Mitchell Starc and other great players during the IPL 2024, Sakib Hussain feels his experience will help him perform better in the domestic tournament for Bihar. "My IPL experience will definitely help me in the upcoming domestic season. I've improved a lot in the last one-year and that is all because of the Bihar Cricket Association. BCA has supported me at every step," said the 19-year-old fast bowler.

The pacer was all praise for the BCA president Rakesh Tiwari and he just wants to repay the faith shown in him. "If Rakesh Tiwari sir wouldn't be there, I would have been playing gully cricket. He has helped me a lot and I want to repay for the faith shown in me," said Sakib.

In 2012, at the same ground, KKR clinched their maiden title, and on May 26, 2024, they scripted an encore to win their third title. Sakib shared his experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan and his little chat with Starc. "Shah Rukh Khan sir is a very good man. He is very humble and I've never seen a more down-to-earth person than him. I called Starc my big bro. He saw my bowling action in the nets and praised me. Starc also asked fellow KKR players about my whereabouts and then he messaged me saying that he would help me in my cricket," said Sakib.

Speaking about the KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, Sakib said, "I've never seen a coach and mentor like Gautam Gambhir. He was very supportive. His mindset was clear as he wanted to win each and every game for KKR."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.