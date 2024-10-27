Yomif Kejelcha breaks world half marathon record in Valencia

Zurich, Oct 27 (IANS) Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha broke the world half marathon record at the 2024 Valencia Half Marathon on Sunday, clocking 57:30 at the World Athletics Gold Label road race.

In his sixth appearance over the distance, the 27-year-old world indoor mile record holder set off behind the pacemakers before taking command of the race just before the third kilometre. From then on, he started running at 2:43/km pace in pursuit of the world record.

The two-time world indoor champion went through 5 km in 13:38, 10km in 27:12 and 15km in 40:56. It was at that point when he made a break from Kenyans Daniel Mateiko and Isaia Kipkoech Lasoi to secure the win, taking one second off the world record set by Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon three years ago.

The world record looked to be under threat for most of the women’s race with Agnes Ngetich passing through 10km in 29:18. But the Kenyan’s pace dropped slightly in the second half and she eventually crossed the line in 1:03:03 – the second-fastest performance in history – on what was her debut at the distance.

The Kenyan was 17 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Fotyen Tesfay with another Kenyan, Lilian Kasait, in third.

Leading results-

Women:

1 Agnes Ngetich (KEN) 1:03:04

2 Fotyen Tesfay (ETH) 1:03:21

3 Lilian Kasait (KEN) 1:03:32

4 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) 1:04:14

5 Tsigie Gebreselama (ETH) 1:05:18

6 Sheila Chelangat (KEN) 1:06:08

7 Jesca Chelangat (KEN) 1:06:13

8 Viola Chepngeno (KEN) 1:06:55

Men:

1 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 57:30

2 Daniel Mateiko (KEN) 58:17

3 Isaia Kipkoech Lasoi (KEN) 58:21

4 Gemechu Dida (ETH) 58:39

5 Vincent Langat (KEN) 58:41

6 Selemon Barega (ETH) 58:57

7 Birhanu Balew (BRN) 59:41

8 Thierry Ndikumwenayo (ESP) 59:42

