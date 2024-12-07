Yogi Adityanath engages with akharas, saints' representatives ahead of Mahakumbh

Prayagraj, Dec 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday engaged with akharas, and saints’ representatives ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the holiness and grandeur of the Mahakumbh owe their essence to the revered saints, with the government and administration merely acting as partners in its organisation. He highlighted that the global recognition of Sanatan culture today is possible only because of the blessings and guidance of the saint community.

“The blessings of saints are the foundation of everything good in Mahakumbh. This time too, we look forward to their guidance for the fair administration,” the Chief Minister said during an interaction with saints in the Maha Kumbh Mela area.

During his one-day visit to Prayagraj, the Chief Minister invited representatives of all 13 Akharas, along with those from the Khak-Chowk, Dandibara, and Acharyabara traditions, and pilgrimage priests, to participate in a special program for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit on December 13.

CM Yogi stated that the Prime Minister would perform a puja at Sangam and inaugurate projects worth thousands of crores aimed at ensuring a clean, safe, and well-organized Mahakumbh. The saint community unanimously expressed their consent to attend the event, reflecting their commitment to the program.

Discussing preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, CM Yogi acknowledged some delays in projects due to the late receding of Ganga’s waters but assured that the state government would make every effort to meet the expectations of the saint community.

He stressed the importance of cooperation from the sadhu-saint community to maintain the cleanliness of the sacred rivers and enhance every pilgrim's experience visiting the Triveni Sangam.

“The progress of Sanatan society is possible only under the guidance of saints. We must work together to make Mahakumbh 2025 even grander than Kumbh 2019. With the blessings of saints and the guidance of the Prime Minister, the world is witnessing the transformation of Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Braj Dham,” he said.

The saint community expressed immense gratitude towards CM Yogi Adityanath for his direct communication and proactive approach to addressing their concerns. They hailed him as the protector of Sanatan Dharma and noted that his leadership had instilled a sense of pride in the Sanatan society.

Representatives from various akharas and saint traditions praised the preparations for Mahakumbh, stating that the arrangements indicate it will surpass all previous Kumbh events in grandeur. They shared concerns about land allotment, camp locations, cleanliness, traffic management, and assistance amounts, to which the Chief Minister assured appropriate resolutions through directives to officials.

The saints unanimously declared their eagerness to contribute to Mahakumbh-2025, emphasising its potential to spread a message of peace to the entire world. They expressed satisfaction with the preparations under CM Yogi’s leadership and anticipated a historic event that would uphold the pride of Sanatan culture.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to making Mahakumbh a resounding success, underscoring the crucial role of saints in preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of India.

