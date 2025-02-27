Yediyurappa turns 83, vows to bring BJP back to power in K’taka

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa, who turned 83 on Thursday, announced that he will soon embark on a state-wide tour to strengthen the party and ensure BJP's return to power in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa stated: “I will strengthen the party. BJP's return to power in the state is as certain as the existence of the sun and the moon. I have completed 82 years and am stepping into my 83rd year. People across the state have performed special prayers and conveyed their wishes.”

He further added: “The people of Karnataka have given me the opportunity to serve as Chief Minister. I will hold conventions for party workers in every district to boost their morale. I am determined to ensure that this corrupt Congress-led government is removed from power.”

Several prominent leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, personally called Yediyurappa to extend their birthday wishes.

As part of the celebrations, Yediyurappa cut an 82-kilogram cake brought by his supporters.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said under the guidance of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, they will all unite to bring the BJP back to power in the state.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated that supporters and party workers across Karnataka celebrated the birthday of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with great enthusiasm.

Vijayendra said, “Today is the birthday of an exceptional leader, a fearless fighter, and my revered father, B.S. Yediyurappa.”

He mentioned that BJP workers visited hospitals in taluk and district centres, distributing fruits to patients, and organising special prayers in temples as part of the celebrations.

He also highlighted Yediyurappa’s contributions during his tenure as Chief Minister, particularly the Bhagyalakshmi Scheme and Bicycle Distribution Scheme, which benefited many people.

Vijayendra emphasised that Yediyurappa’s birthday was celebrated in a simple yet heartfelt manner by BJP workers across the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.