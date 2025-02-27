BJP shielding corrupt AAP leaders by not tabling 13 CAG reports in Assembly: Cong

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Thursday said that the BJP government's failure to hold a detailed discussion in the Assembly on CAG report on the liquor scam and its reluctance to table the other 13 CAG reports indicated a collusion with the AAP.

He said the Delhi Congress had cautioned, before the start of the ongoing Delhi Assembly session, that the AAP MLAs will disrupt the Assembly sessions to scuttle the BJP government’s move to table the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports.

Yadav alleged that it was clear from the BJP government's reluctance to hold a detailed discussion on the CAG report on the liquor scam that BJP was also a beneficiary of the liquor cartel’s munificence.

The also exposes BJP’s collusion with the AAP in not tabling the remaining 13 CAG reports in the Assembly, he said.

He said that after tabling the CAG report on the liquor scam on February 25, which exposed the Rs 2,002 crore corruption by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the implementation of the liquor policy, the new BJP government failed to table the rest of the 13 pending CAG reports in the Assembly on Thursday.

Yadav said that it was common knowledge that the RSS was behind the rise of Kejriwal on Delhi’s political scene, therefore, the new BJP government was colluding with the AAP to hide CAG reports from public scrutiny.

He said that the BJP government was fooling the public with its shadow boxing with the AAP and the suspension of the AAP MLAs from the Assembly

Yadav said the present Assembly session could be washed out without tabling the rest of the CAG reports to bail out the corrupt AAP leaders.

Yadav said that it was a matter of grave concern that within six days after forming the government, the BJP MLAs were baring their true colours, as instead of fulfilling its election promises like Rs 2,500 per month to women, fixing the many issues affecting the city like broken roads, dirty streets with waste accumulating everywhere, dirty water and inflated power bills, they are demanding changing the names of places like Najafgarh to Naharpur, Mustafabad to Shiv Puri and Mohammadpur (in R.K. Puram) to Madhopuram.

He said that people elected BJP to power expecting good governance, to solve the many problems afflicting the Capital and the residents, but the BJP was proving to be no better than the corrupt and inefficient Kejriwal government, whose sole focus was on corruption and misrule at the expense of the people of Delhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.