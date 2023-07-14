Yashasvi will look to dominate bowlers now, says Pragyan Ojha after opener's debut ton

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Terming the second day of the first Test against West Indies as Yashasvi Jaiswal's day at Roseau, Dominica, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has said the left-handed opener will now look to dominate the bowlers on the third day.

The young opener struck a brilliant century on debut that helped India take a strong position in Windsor Park as India strengthened their position on Day 2 of the 1st Test on Thursday and it was Jaiswal who led the way. At the close of play, the visitors had reached 312/2 with Jaiswal staying unbeaten on 143 in the company of former captain Virat Kohli, who is batting on 36.

Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma too struck a brilliant century before he was caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva off Alick Athanaze for 103. Sharma and Jaiswal put on 229 for the opening wicket.

Looking forward to the third day’s action, JioCinema expert Pragyan Ojha said: “Day 2 was out and out Yashasvi’s day, the way he batted and got his maiden Test 100. On Day 3, it’ll be very crucial how he starts because it is not easy for a batter on this kind of tricky track to come on and take on the bowlers. So, as he gets his eyes in, I am pretty sure that he will look to dominate a few bowlers and raise the scoring rate.”

Resuming on an overnight 80 for no loss, India added 232 runs and lost the wickets of Sharma and Shubman Gill (6 runs). So, is the stage set for Kohli to take charge on Day 3?

“When we talk about the wicket it’s very tricky and not that easy for a batter to come and get those runs. We saw initially, Virat was trying to settle down. So, I think the longer time he spends in the middle the better the chances of him scoring the runs. The best thing is India has all the time in the world for them to give that little bit of a cushion where Virat can go out and look for that three-figure mark,” Ojha was quoted as saying in a release by the broadcaster on Friday.

Ojha also said India should factor in the weather conditions when they decide about the timing of the declaration.

“Because they are playing in a coastal area, they have to remember it may rain. And when it rains they must be prepared for it. If overs are lost due to rain, then I think India needs to plan accordingly. I feel somewhere around 300-320 will be a good score where they can put pressure back on West Indies,” he said.

