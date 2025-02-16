Yashasvi Jaiswal to miss Ranji Trophy semifinal against Vidarbha due to injury

Nagpur, Feb 16 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal has been ruled out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha, starting Monday in Nagpur, after injuring his right ankle during training over the weekend.

Originally named in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad, Jaiswal was later dropped as a last-minute change, with Varun Chakaravarthy replacing him in the final 15-member touring side. He was included as a non-travelling reserve but is now expected to return home.

Mumbai will not be naming a replacement for Jaiswal in the semi-final, as they have sufficient resources within the squad, including Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur. Dube, also a non-travelling reserve for India's Champions Trophy squad, could be called up to Dubai if needed.

A regular feature in India's Test side, Jaiswal made his ODI debut against England earlier this month in Nagpur, replacing Virat Kohli, who was unavailable due to a knee issue. Jaiswal scored 15 runs in that match.

This season, Jaiswal has only featured in one Ranji Trophy match, against Jammu and Kashmir, where he scored 4 and 26 in the two innings, with Mumbai losing by five wickets.

Defending champions Mumbai have had a tough campaign in this year's Ranji Trophy. They barely made it through to the quarterfinals, where they faced another tight contest against Haryana, only to be rescued by the lower order in the first innings.

The semi-final against Vidarbha will be a rematch of last year's title clash. Vidarbha, in superb form, have won seven out of their eight games this season, coming into the match after defeating Tamil Nadu by 198 runs in the quarterfinal.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.

