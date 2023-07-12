Yamuna river water now 2 metres above danger level

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The water level of the Yamuna river on Wednesday crossed 207.1 meters, which is 2 meters above the danger mark, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

After the water level reached 206.24 meters on Tuesday, people living in the nearby areas were evacuated.

The danger mark of the river is 205.33 meters.

On Monday, the water level stood 203.58 meters, breaching the danger mark in the wake of the heavy rain that pounded the national capital.

In 1978, Delhi witnessed a flood when 7 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund Barrage, causing the Yamuna river level to cross 207.49 meters at the old bridge.

In 2013, 8 lakh cusecs of water was released following which the water level reached 207.32 meters, but it did not result in a flood.

In 2019, 8.28 lakh cusecs of water was released. The level reached 206.6 meters, again without causing a flood.

On July 9, 45,000 cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund Barrage into the Yamuna River.

Later that night, an additional three lakh cusecs of water was released, with around 2.5 lakh cusecs of water eleased on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, at around 8 a.m., around 3.21 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund Barrage into the Yamuna.

On Wednesday, more water was released into the river, after which the water levelreached 207.1 meters in Delhi.

