WTC Final: Rabada wants to keep things simple in ultimate Test with 'specific plans' for each Aussie batter

London, June 11 (IANS) South African pacer Kagiso Rabada spoke about his mindset and strategy against the Australian batters in the World Test Championship final at Lord's on Wednesday, highlighting execution and simplicity over complexity, and said the team has specific plans for each and every opposition batter.

Rabada, who is second in the ICC test bowling rankings, behind only Indian ace Jasprit Bumrah, had earned a spot on the Lord’s honour board the last time the Proteas played a Test at the hallowed venue, as South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs in August, 2022. The fast bowler compiled a first innings return of 5/52 off 19 overs – and seven scalps for the match.

"Every batter you face, you want to dismiss. I suppose I've just had the upper hand so far. We have specific plans for each of their batsmen, but ultimately it's about keeping things simple - that's what this game comes down to," Rabada said on Star Sports.

Temba Bavuma's South Africa aims for their first ICC trophy in over two decades, while Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in 2023.

Sharing his excitement ahead of the ICC WTC final, the Proteas pacer said, "It’s the ultimate setting, especially at Lord’s – a brilliant venue. We’re up against a strong team, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’ll be very special, especially with this South African team. It’s a very inexperienced side, but we've performed much better than expected.

"We have a lot of belief. There’s always a sense of responsibility. Right from the day I started playing for South Africa, I’ve always felt that responsibility—to do my part in helping the team win games."

Rabada also pointed out the challenge of playing in unfamiliar English conditions with the Duke ball, noting Australia's slight edge in experience and said, "It's different here—we're playing with the Duke ball at Lord's, and these aren't home conditions for either side. That said, they do have slightly more experience in these conditions than we do."

The 30-year-old right-armer signed off by highlighting the unpredictability of a neutral venue and stressed the importance of dismissing top players early in such conditions. "It's a completely neutral venue, so it's tough to predict what might unfold. But when you're up against the best players in these conditions, getting them out becomes a clear priority."

