WSL: Euro young player of the tournament Agyemang rejoins Brighton on loan from Arsenal

Brighton, Aug 19 (IANS) Michelle Agyemang has rejoined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The 19-year-old forward, who has been with Arsenal since the age of six, will continue her development with Dario Vidosic’s side this season, having also spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan with the Seagulls.

Michelle enjoyed a positive season with Brighton last year, scoring five goals in 22 appearances to earn a nomination for the WSL’s Rising Star award.

Head coach Vidosic said, “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle back for another season. We loved working with her last year, and seeing how much she progressed as part of the squad.

“What she achieved during the summer with England was incredible but not surprising. She has the character, work ethic and relentless nature of a champion. As a club we’re incredibly proud of her.

“She was a pivotal part of our record-breaking season last year and we’re excited for what this new season looks like with her in our attack.”

Michelle’s strong development was recognised with a call-up to the England squad for the 2025 UEFA European Championship, and everyone at Arsenal was thrilled and proud to see Michelle named Young Player of the Tournament, having scored two goals in four appearances to help the Lionesses clinch the trophy.

Michelle has made six first-team appearances for Arsenal so far, scoring one goal. Her debut came during the Gunners' WSL victory over Leicester City in November 2022.

Arsenal's Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said, “We’re so proud of Michelle’s achievements this summer and throughout her journey at Arsenal, from her first steps in our academy through to our first-team squad. After discussing closely with Michelle and her family, we have all agreed that this move will provide Michelle with a further opportunity to develop and grow, as she continues to progress as a young player and person. We wish Michelle every success at Brighton and look forward to welcoming her back to Arsenal at the end of her loan.”

