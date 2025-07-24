Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Legendary American wrestler Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, passed away on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

According to TMZ, medics rushed to the residence, and the wrestling legend was stretchered into an ambulance but could not be revived.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) confirmed Hogan’s death on social media, extending heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, Hogan rose to become one of the most iconic and influential figures in professional wrestling history. With his trademark handlebar moustache, colorful bandanas, and electrifying charisma, Hogan transcended the sport to become a global cultural phenomenon during the 1980s, spearheading WWE’s (then WWF) meteoric rise to mainstream popularity.

Often hailed as the face of wrestling’s golden era, Hogan’s slogan — “Train, say your prayers, eat your vitamins, and believe in yourself” — inspired millions of fans, especially children. His career took off after joining Vince McMahon’s WWF in 1983. A year later, Hogan captured his first WWF Championship by defeating The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden, sparking the era of “Hulkamania.”

Hogan became the headline act of eight of the first nine WrestleMania events, including the historic WrestleMania III, where he body-slammed Andre the Giant before a record-breaking crowd of 93,000 fans — a moment etched in wrestling lore. He engaged in legendary rivalries with stars like Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Ultimate Warrior, and Sgt. Slaughter, cementing his legacy as the industry’s biggest draw.

In 1994, Hogan made a dramatic move to WCW (World Championship Wrestling) and reinvented himself by turning heel in 1996 to form the notorious New World Order (nWo) alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. This bold change revitalized his career and fueled WCW’s dominance during the Monday Night Wars.

Hogan returned to WWE in the 2000s for memorable matches against The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, and Kurt Angle, before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Outside the ring, Hogan made a mark in Hollywood with films like Mr. Nanny and Suburban Commando, and gained reality TV fame through his series Hogan Knows Best.

