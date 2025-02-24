WPL 2025: We are going to every game wanting to win, says DC head coach ahead of GG clash

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Ahead of taking on Gujarat Giants in their next match of the WPL 2025 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty said the side has covered all their bases and will go for the win in every game.

In their previous match, Delhi lost to UP Warrioz by 33 runs to suffer the second loss in four matches. Highlighting the areas for improvement, Batty said the team is working hard to rectify their mistakes.

Speaking about the previous outing, Batty said, “We had a good review of the previous game where I thought we bowled really well for the first 16-17 overs of the opposition's innings but gave away some extras. This is something we are looking to really tighten up. We have made a significant improvement in terms of the lengths that we hit and we are really consistent with that.”

Having won and lost two each out of four matches thus far, Delhi Capitals are currently third in the points table. Reflecting on the team’s performance, Batty said, “We have played some really good cricket in recent times. It is only that we have not quite sealed a couple of games along the way. So moving forward, we are looking to tighten up a little bit, keep nailing those basics and keep the confidence high. We are going to every game wanting to win.”

Speaking about the match-up against Gujarat Giants, the Englishman said, “All the teams are really strong and that goes for Gujarat as well.”

“There are good quality international as well as domestic players. They are going to be a little bit more spin-heavy than we have seen in terms of their bowling lineup. Also, they have got danger batters, but we will just look to play to our strengths,” he concluded.

Delhi are currently placed at third spot in points table while Gujarat sit at the bottom with two points in three games.

