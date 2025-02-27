WPL 2025: Super bowling helps Gujarat Giants restrict RCB for sub-par 125/7

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar claimed two wickets each as Gujarat Giants came up with a superb bowling effort to restrict Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a below-par 125/7 in Match 12 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Dottin claimed 2-31 while Tanuja was the best on display as she bagged 2-16 in her four overs as Gujarat Giants made the most of the conditions after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Kashvee Gautam bagged 1-17 in her four overs as skipper Ashleigh Gardner used seven bowlers in all.

RCB, looking for their first win after two defeats, got off to a poor start as they slumped to 26/3 in the power-play. Danni Wyatt-Hodge was the first to go, trapped LBW by Deandra Dottin off the fifth ball of the innings after she started with a four. Danni used the DRS but could not get the decision overturned.

The dangerous Ellyse Perry got out for a zero for the first time in WPL, mistiming a pull off a short delivery from Ash Gardner to Tanuja Kanwar at square leg. Skipper Smriti Mandhana fell to Tanjua, caught by Harleen Deol at deep mid-wicket as she went down on one knee to end the dot-ball pressure. Mandhana struck a four in her 20-ball 10.

The RCB innings, which was tottering at 25/3, was revived a bit by Kanika Ahuja and Raghvi Bist as they raised 48 runs for the fourth wicket.

A nice piece of pick-up-and-throw by Fulmani after Gardner had dropped an easy catch at cover broke the partnership as Raghvi (22) was caught short as they tried to steal a run.

Kanika blasted a couple of big sixes in scoring 33 off 28 balls. She hammered Priya Mishra for a four and the first six of the match off successive balls in an 18-run eighth over.

Richa Ghosh (9) and Kim Garth (14) were out cheaply but Georgia Wareham scored an unbeaten 20 to help RCB reach a modest total.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 125/7 in 20 overs (Kanika Ahuja 33, Raghvi Bist 22; Deandra Dottin 2-31, Tanuja Kanwar 2-16, Kashvee Gautam 1-17) against Gujarat Giants.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.